Funchal and Faro airports resume direct flights to Newark/New York with United Airlines.

The airports of Funchal and Faro once again offer direct flights to the United States of America (USA), specifically to Newark/New York, operated by United Airlines.

According to a press release, “in Funchal, the three weekly flights have already resumed and the extension of the service, just one year after the original launch of the route in June 2025, offers a 19 percent increase in available seats for the summer of 2026.” In Faro, it adds, “the seasonal route with four weekly frequencies will begin this summer.”

Both airports thus reinforce their position in the transatlantic market.

“The four weekly flights to the United States from Faro during the IATA summer season help consolidate Gago Coutinho Airport’s role as a key gateway to the region, while reflecting the growing appeal of the destination and the airport’s ability to attract and develop long-haul connections,” said Karen Strougo, Chief Commercial Officer of ANA|VINCI Airports.

He emphasized: “The same is true for the three weekly flights at Funchal airport, which are a clear demonstration of the growing demand for Madeira as a destination and the strength of our international positioning.”

Antonio de Toro, Regional Sales Manager for Portugal and Spain at United Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm “for returning to Faro for the 2026 summer season, with a new direct flight, and the pleasure of announcing the return of our Madeira – Newark/New York service for an extended summer season.”

“In both cases, our customers can take advantage of a convenient and direct connection to our Newark/New York hub, as well as the possibility of conveniently connecting to more than 80 destinations throughout the Americas,” he emphasizes.

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