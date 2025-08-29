Four crew members rescued from burning sailboat off Porto Santo

The Portuguese Navy coordinated this morning, August 29, through the Funchal Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Subcenter (MRSC Funchal) and together with the Urgent Patient Guidance Center – Maritime (CODU-MAR), with the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC IP-RAM) and with the Search and Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) of Lisbon and the Porto Santo Air Detachment, both of the Portuguese Air Force, the rescue of four crew members of a sailboat that caught fire.
According to a statement from the Navy, the alert was received at MRSC Funchal, at 4:59 am, by telephone contact from MRCC Madrid, informing that there were four crew members on board a vessel, approximately 180 kilometers northeast of Porto Santo Island that need med assistance, due to a fire on board.
The Portuguese Navy ship, NRP Zaire, and the Portuguese Air Force helicopter EH-101 and C-295 were immediately deployed to the site. After contacting CODU-Mar and analyzing the clinical condition of one of the crew members, it was considered necessary to embark a Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) activated through the SRPC IP-RAM, on board the EH-101.
The rescue ended at 1:50 pm and the helicopter landed at 2:30 pm at Funchal airport, where it was awaited by two ambulances from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and another team from EMIR, who transported the victims to the hospital.