Foul smell of “rotten fish” on roads in Santo da Serra

Residents report alleged dumping of waste along the road connecting to Meia Serra.

An alleged dumping of “rotten fish” waste on the road connecting Santo da Serra and Meia Serra is generating outrage among local residents, who complain of strong odors and the lack of any cleanup intervention.

According to reports sent to DIÁRIO, everything happened yesterday late in the afternoon, around 7 pm, when a vehicle, whose identity could not be determined, passed through that road leaving a trail of liquids and debris from decomposing fish.

Residents say the intense smell quickly began to be felt at different points along the route, even reaching the inside of some houses. “It’s a horror,” describes one of the residents, who suspects that the vehicle was heading towards Meia Serra to dump waste.

Faced with the situation, the population contacted the Civil Protection of Santa Cruz, which explained that, since it is a regional road, the responsibility lies with the Regional Directorate of Roads, to which the incident had been reported.

However, so far, residents claim that “no cleaning” has been carried out at the site. “The sun is beating down on the ground and making the smell even more intense. When cars pass by, they also end up spreading the debris even more on the asphalt,” reports one resident.

The newspaper requested clarification from the Regional Directorate of Roads, through the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, regarding the measures taken after the complaint and about a road cleaning operation. A response is still pending.

From Diário Notícias

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