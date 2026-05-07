Funchal Cathedral will once again hold the Candlelight Procession on May 12th.

The Cathedral Church will host celebrations in honor of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12th, an event open to the community and expected to be marked by faith and devotion.

The program begins at 8 pm with the celebration of Mass, followed by the traditional Candlelight Procession and the recitation of the Rosary, moments that are expected to bring together numerous faithful in homage to Our Lady of Fatima.

The celebration stands out for its atmosphere of spirituality, unity, and religious tradition, inviting the public to participate in this moment of prayer and sharing.

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