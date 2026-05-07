Who’s ready for the next depression?

In the northwest of the Azores we see the depression that will move southeast and bring further aggravating weather across Madeira this Friday, mainly in the morning period.

The system will bring some heavy rain to places, and strong winds, the wind coming from the west might not affect the airport to much, but could cause some problems and delays.

This depression has other characteristics more of a polar origin.

The weekend looks a little better, we mught see a little more sun, but this cool unsettled weather will be with us for a couple more weeks I think.

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