Weather conditions prompt a change in the ‘Lobo Marinho’ schedule on Friday.

Porto Santo Line informs, through a statement, that due to the weather conditions forecast for next Friday, May 8th, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and in order to ensure safe journeys for passengers, it will have to change the schedules.

Therefore, the Funchal – Porto Santo trip is scheduled for 8:00 AM and the Porto Santo – Funchal crossing will be at 11:00 AM.

The tickets were automatically rescheduled for this new time.

For further information, please contact (+351) 291 210 300, or send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt , Monday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, or visit one of the following counters: at Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, nº 20, Funchal: Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm; Estrada Monumental, nº 175 C, Funchal: Monday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm; Cais do Funchal, Monday to Sunday, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm; or at Rua D. Estevão de Alencastre, Loja 6/7, Porto Santo: Monday to Friday, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

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