Madeira at very high risk of exposure to UV radiation

While we have not experienced the extreme temperatures prevalent across much of Europe, there remains a noticeable chill in the wind and shade during early mornings and late evenings. Furthermore, I anticipate increased cloud cover in certain regions as the day progresses, with a potential for dome rain. It does look like temperatures will rise slightly as we head into the weekend.

All districts of mainland Portugal and the Madeira archipelago are today at very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The risk will remain very high until Sunday.

The Azores archipelago is also at very high risk today, with the exception of the Western group (Flores and Corvo), which is at a moderate level.

On Friday, Terceira Island in the Central group will face very high levels, São Miguel (Eastern group) and Flores (Western group) high levels, and Pico (Central group) moderate levels.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, ranging from extreme to low risk.

For regions at extreme risk, IPMA recommends avoiding sun exposure as much as possible.

With regard to regions with a very high risk, IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and that children should avoid sun exposure.

IPMA recommends that in high-risk regions, the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt and sunscreen should be carried out.

Like this: Like Loading…