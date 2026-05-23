Madeira Classic Car Revival breaks record with 650 vehicles on display.

The Madeira Classic Car Revival, on display in Praça do Povo this morning, which brings together hundreds of classic cars, motorcycles and bicycles in one of the largest automotive heritage exhibitions in the region, is not going unnoticed by curious onlookers. The initiative, organized by the Madeira Classic Car Club, marks a new record for participation this year, with approximately 650 vehicles on display.

In statements to journalists, the club’s president, Miguel Gouveia, highlighted the size and diversity of the exhibition, emphasizing the presence of true automotive “relics.” Among them, he pointed to a Ferrari undergoing restoration as the most valuable vehicle in the exhibition, although he rejected the idea of ​​ranking the vehicles on display.

“It is the most valuable car in the exhibition in terms of value, yes, but all the cars here are special, both for us and for their owners,” he stated, highlighting the unique character of each vehicle present at the event.

The official also highlighted the presence of rare racing cars, namely Formula cars from the 1960s, emphasizing that these are automobiles that had never been seen in Madeira before and that they represent a unique opportunity for the local and visiting public.

The growth of the event was another point highlighted by Miguel Gouveia, who confirmed the new record for participation and estimated that the total value of the vehicles on display exceeds several million euros. “We have around 650 vehicles on display, including cars, motorcycles and bicycles, which is a number that satisfies us quite a bit as an organization,” he said.

He further explained that the event continues to expand, occupying a larger area of ​​Avenida do Mar and adjacent zones, emphasizing that this growth is accompanied by a constant concern for the quality of the exhibition. “If we continue to grow in this way, we will be very satisfied,” he stated, adding that the organization is already preparing future editions with the possibility of expanding the space used.

Miguel Gouveia also revealed that there are around 3,000 classic cars in Madeira, appealing to owners to participate in the event, provided they meet the criteria defined by the organization. Among these requirements is a minimum age of 30 years, and in this edition, a certificate of originality is required for vehicles manufactured between 1937 and 1996.

In terms of economic valuation, the official estimated that the value of the vehicles on display “starts at two million euros and goes up significantly,” acknowledging, however, that the main value of the event is not financial, but rather cultural and emotional.

From Diário Notícias

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