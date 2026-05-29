PSP detects more than 1,500 vehicles without valid inspection in Madeira since 2025.

In 2025, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) detected more than a thousand vehicles circulating without a valid Mandatory Periodic Inspection (IPO) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, a number that, in the first five months of 2026, is already approaching five hundred.

According to the Madeira Regional Command of the PSP (Public Security Police), 1,039 vehicles without a valid MOT (Vehicle Inspection Certificate) were registered in 2025, while between January and May 25, 2026, 476 similar situations were detected during road traffic enforcement actions.

The police authority reminds the public that vehicle inspection is an essential mechanism for preventing road accidents, allowing the identification of mechanical faults in systems such as braking, steering, lighting or tires, contributing to the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users.

Driving without a valid vehicle inspection (IPO) is a legal offense and represents an increased risk of accidents, the PSP (Portuguese Public Security Police) emphasizes, adding that the inspection costs €37.89, while the fine for non-compliance can reach €250, in addition to any legal and administrative implications.

In the Autonomous Region of Madeira, there are inspection centers in Funchal, Câmara de Lobos, and Santa Cruz, as well as a mobile center.

From Diário Notícias

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