Rockfall repeats in Porto Moniz

Safety to residents and tourists means nothing to the government, as they continue to collect more and more taxes.

Another rockfall has occurred at Sítio da Pedra, between the João Delgado tunnel and Ladeira da Vinha, in the municipality of Porto Moniz, an area marked by landslides in recent weeks.

The incident occurred at the same location where a landslide struck a vehicle driven by a PSP (Public Security Police) officer on his way to work earlier this month. The officer was injured and required hospital treatment, although he was later deemed out of danger.

The landslide occurred on a stretch of road already identified as problematic due to recurring rockfalls, a situation that has been a cause for concern for residents and local authorities.

Photo DR

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