The population cannot continue in this “permanent lottery”.

The mayor of Porto Moniz, Olavo Câmara, reacted, through a post on his social media, to the collapse that occurred this Saturday in Sítio da Pedra, between the João Delgado tunnel and the Ladeira da Vinha tunnel, on the Via Expresso, in the parish of Seixal. The mayor warns of the need for protective measures to be adopted.

In a social media post, the mayor emphasized that “rockfall waits for no one” and argued that Porto Moniz and its population “cannot continue in this permanent lottery.”

In light of the new incident, the mayor believes it is necessary to intervene in several phases, starting with the implementation of temporary and urgent solutions to protect road users until the permanent solution planned for the site is implemented.

“It is necessary to intervene in several phases: for now, to mitigate and implement temporary and urgent solutions that protect us all until the construction of the ideal permanent solution,” he wrote.

The mayor also rejects any political interpretation of his statements, stating that the concern stems exclusively from a matter of safety. “It’s not politics, it’s not opportunism, it’s not demagoguery; it’s a necessity, to avoid fatalities,” he emphasized.

The new rockfall occurred at Sítio da Pedra, between the João Delgado tunnel and the Ladeira da Vinha tunnel, in an area that was already a source of concern earlier this month after a landslide injured a PSP (Public Security Police) officer.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading…