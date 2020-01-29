Gonçalo Pimenta reacted this Wednesday to the announced closure of the Funchal Sea Front. Speaking to 88.8 JM FM, he says the situation is not surprising, because the CDS had already warned of the company’s financial situation.

“This is not a surprise for CDS”, says the centrist. “CDS has always pointed out that this company did not have equity, it did not have positive net results.”

He also regrets that the mayor did not agree with the audits proposed in the Municipal Assembly and says that the situation is the result of a harmful management by the Socialist Party.

Taken from Jornal Madeira