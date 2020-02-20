The Government Council, meeting in plenary, approved the resolution that will enable the expansion of the tourist resort Hotel Orquídea, to a maximum capacity of 120 rooms / 237 beds, through the construction of a new building and its complementary equipment, maintaining the classification of Establishment Hotelier – 3 star hotel, considering that the conditions are met to be granted the increase in the expected accommodation capacity.

The increase will be carried out at Rua 5 de Outubro, no. 85 to 91 in Funchal, by the commercial company, Town Hotels, Investimentos Turísticos, Lda.

It seems every week a hotel, guest house, boutique hotel is opening, so when are they going to look at the a out of flights coming to the island and the cost of the flights.