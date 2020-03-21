Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE, just announced that the 21 suspected cases of coronavirus in the Region have all negative results.

The official just said so, at the press conference that is taking place at the moment, also emphasizing that there was a decrease in calls to the SRS24 line, compared to yesterday. In total, he summarized, this line has already received 1,575 calls since the beginning.

On the other hand, it revealed that, until 3 pm today, more than 5,000 passengers have been evaluated, in the scope of the procedures that are being taken by the Regional Government regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

From JM