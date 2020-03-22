Of the approximate 7 thousand tourists who were on holiday in Madeira in the last week, there are only about 500 in the Region with instructions to go to their respective countries of origin, said Miguel Albuquerque at this Sunday’s press conference.

This can be confirmed by the fact that the big hotel groups are closing all their hotels as of tomorrow, as has already been put forward by the administrators.

In this regard, the President of the Regional Government refuted any acts of Madeira xenophobes against foreign citizens visiting Madeira and recalled that the Region will again need tourists to revitalize the economy after this pandemic crisis. From DN

Wishing you all a safe flight home over the next days.