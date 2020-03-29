The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, with their ambulance equipped to transport suspected cases of covid-19, were called in this morning to go to Ponta do Sol, due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

It should be remembered that individuals are transported to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, where they carry out the necessary tests to check whether they are infected with the new coronavirus. The activation of the means is done by the Regional Civil Protection Service, through an evaluation of the symptoms and contacts of each suspect.

The transport is carried out in an ambulance equipped for this purpose and the operational personnel are protected with all the necessary material to avoid eventual contagion.

From Diário Notícias