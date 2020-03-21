The company Extermínio will carry out a specific disinfestation operation at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital next Monday, March 23, starting at 3:00 pm.

The cleaning and disinfection work will take place in the areas outside the building of the health unit, in a measure to contain the proliferation of the virus and which will involve proceeding with the Atomization of the outside areas with a view to disinfecting with virucide, a product approved by the DGS.

During treatment, and one hour after application, the circulation of people and vehicles in the areas in question is prohibited. Work is expected to take place between 3 pm and 5 pm.

This disinfestation operation at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça is the responsibility of the company Extermínio, which kindly provided this service.

