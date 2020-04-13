Thanks to all who joined in the Easter Egg Hunt yesterday, I had so many emails it was hard to keep up with it all, but there was still one prize not claimed. This prize I will add to my monthly prizes for my Patrons. If you want to become a Patron, and the chance to win great prizes every month, you can join from only $2.00 a month you can join here. https://www.patreon.com/madeiraislandnews

So the 9 prize winners are listed below. Congratulations to all, and I hope it was a bit of fun.