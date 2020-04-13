Log In Register
Miguel Albuquerque called today for an extraordinary Government Council. On the table are the various scenarios for the resumption of some economic activities.

A resumption that will be gradual and that will not happen before next week, reveals JM, in this morning’s print edition.

The regional executive may also begin to consider how the gradual reopening of trips to and from Madeira will take place.

On the table are several possibilities, including the possible creation of exceptional conditions to allow certain economic agents, or others, to move between Lisbon, Funchal and the Azores to handle their business. And thus avoiding greater harm to their companies, without having to submit to quarantines of 15 days before and after the displacements. 

There is a condition that seems consensual: the demand for tests on Covid-19, on arrival and repetition in the following days, with the costs to be assumed by those who want to travel.

Isn’t this just going to bring more risk to the island, I don’t think they should be letting anyone in unless they can prove they have had the virus, so possibly immune, or better testing availability, a vaccine, or the mandatory two weeks quarantine.

This is our fourth week now in lockdown, with the possibility of another two weeks, and to start letting people in and out of the island and to put us back to square one will just cause uproar…. SO KEEP THEM OUT…. 

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  Emily De-Sousa

    Yes, seems a crazy move. I would have thought the first priority would be to relax the closure of parks, beaches and open spaces and reopen businesses here, getting people currently confined to their homes back out and working. Health centres, veterinary surgeries etc to resume normal business. Keeping people confined indefinitely will eventually have a very negative effect on mental health, physical health and weaken your immune system. There’s a very significant amount of domestic abuse in Madeira, and I wonder how these people are surviving and coping. The picture is much bigger than just staying at home to stop the spread of the virus.

    Anything involving people coming in and out of the island should surely be the last restrictions to be lifted, once the situations in other places are more stable.

  Maurice Reed

    I see Spain is looking to slowly lift restrictions. Story here:-

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-52267376

    I think both Madeira and the Azores need to be very careful when it comes to letting travellers, even just business people, back to the island. I don’t think holidaymakers will be able to return until 2021.

    The following quote from an EU chief comes from the BBC News site:-
    ******************
    Ursula von der Leyen told Bild “we have to limit as much as possible contact with the elderly” until a vaccine against Covid-19 was developed.

    Most experts say a vaccine that provides immunity to coronavirus will not be ready for mass production for at least a year.
    ******************

    Not good news for us oldies.

  Antonio Lamas

    This has been called by experts as “the dance”. You gradually loosen some of the restrictions and check it´s effect on the virus spread. You then keep adapting those restrictions, either by further loosening or further restricting as a function of the outbreak. Some countries have or are about to start the dance, in particular the ones which have very few cases or which have apparently controlled the outbreak like Austria, Czech Republic, etc. The problem really is those countries that were bad dancers and started to try to dance from the beginning and how have a huge sanitary problem.

    Madeira economy is dependent on the larger companies which, time to time, need their resources to go to the mainland or get technicians from the mainland. Some of these companies are vital sectors like energy for instance. Does it make sense that an engineer that comes to the island to repair a specific part is kept quarantined for 14 days before performing the repair? What the government is evaluating is the way how this will be done which could include for instance testing. One cannot expect a full lockdown until a vaccine is available.

  Hadley

    “Isn’t this just going to bring more risk to the island, I don’t think they should be letting anyone in unless they can prove they have had the virus, so possibly immune, or better testing availability, a vaccine, or the mandatory two weeks quarantine.

    This is our fourth week now in lockdown, with the possibility of another two weeks, and to start letting people in and out of the island and to put us back to square one will just cause uproar…. SO KEEP THEM OUT…. ”

    Damn right Tobi.

    We’ll have to wait and see the detail if something like that were to actually be proposed and what exactly it would mean. Judging by comments elsewhere Madeirans are seriously unhappy and are viewing it as an exemption scheme for the rich which would risk the entire island.

    I cannot believe they would be so stupid and careless after all the good work so far, I really can’t, but if they did, and if they put people’s lives at risk unnecessarily, then there will be Hell to pay.

  David

    Miguel Albuquerque has done a lot of good please don’t undo all your good work with opening up to early. Emily says it all in her comment, take care everyone

