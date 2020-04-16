Log In Register
EasyJet said today it had sufficient liquidity to withstand up to nine months of suspension of operations and expects a pre-tax loss of between 212 and 235 million euros in the first half of the year.

In a remote press conference to present the results for the semester ended March 31, easyJet’s CEO (Johan Lundgren) said that after several financing initiatives, the airline generated additional liquidity of around 2.17 to 2.24 billion euros, leading to a notional cash flow of around 3.8 billion euros.

Thus, easyJet calculates that it has sufficient liquidity to last up to nine months with the planes grounded, if necessary due to the covid-19 pandemic, which would cost them around 3.4 billion euros.

Strategic cost control actions contributed to this, such as postponing the acquisition of 24 new aircraft, reducing costs with workers, fuel, handling companies, non-urgent maintenance, among others.

The carrier also released estimates that its loss, before tax, in the first half of the year, is between 212 and 235 million euros, representing an improvement over the same period last year, when it had losses of 316 million, also before tax.

“The performance of the first half was very strong, before the impact of the new coronavirus, which reveals the effectiveness of the easyJet business model”, considered Johan Lundgren, adding that easyJet was one of the European companies with the best credit rating, when the crisis started.

According to the information released today, the carrier’s total revenue in the six months ended March 31, 2020 increased 1.6%, to 2.7 million euros, with seat capacity decreasing 7.6%, to 49 million, compared to the same period last year.

“We remain focused on doing what is best for the company, in terms of long-term health, and to ensure that we are ready to resume flights when the pandemic is over,” said Johan Lundgren, admitting that “nobody knows” when that will happen.

If the air restrictions “extend over time”, the CEO of easyJet admits that the industry will not be able to survive without a support mechanism, namely at the government level.

“This is about the survival of the industry. You can be sure. This is about ensuring that the industry continues to exist when restrictions begin to ‘relax’, ”stressed Johan Lundgren.

The official also said that he believes that the return to air will be made, in a first phase, only through the lifting of restrictions on domestic flights, which may start to happen within two weeks.

Despite the possibility of requesting a refund of the ticket value, easyJet said that most customers are choosing to reschedule their trips for the winter period 2020-2021.

Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

6 Responses

  1. nigel Reply

    what people in uk were and are worried about is that there is a big problem getting in touch with easyjet re refunds i had a easyjet holiday to madeira cancelled on 13th march and only today got a refund which i will use to rebook a visit in october as we love the place
    they also have had a loan from the uk government
    there is also a story that they will keep all middle seats vacant when they start flying again

    stay safe all there in madeira

  2. PdsPete Reply

    Looking at the easyjet website it appears the best bet is to wait until they cancel your flight then they will re book you on another flight at no additional cost, and remember, if they start by the summer some flights are expensive! If you cancel now and re book yourself you must pay the difference in cost. They are cancelling week on week to help the call centre staff so for me I’ll sit until 27th April then after they cancel, book forward at their expense. Really feel this is the place to be…not looking to get to the UK anytime soon 🙂

  3. nigel Reply

    sorry to say it is not that easy even when they cancel the flights or holidays it is taking people alot of effortto get a refund or change the flights look on there facebook page easyjet refunds

    • PdsPete Reply

      Well I’ll wait and seen when they cancel, fortunately, with the state of business in the UK I don’t need to get back on a set date [I am fortunate to have excellent staff]. Can’t be any worse than trying to apply for a Government business support grant!

  4. Funchal Resident Reply

    I am sorry to say that of all the carriers to Funchal, easyJet are far and away the worst. If I could avoid them I would. I have flights cancelled by easyJet, TAP and BA and am awaiting refunds from all of them. EasyJet are, sadly significantly more interested in making money than they are in providing a service. Indicative of this is the fact that they paid a dividend of £175m to their shareholders (£60m of which went to their founder) whilst the Covid issue was already underway. Also, anyone who flies the UK-Funchal flight regularly knows that if there is even a sniff of bad weather in Funchal, easyJet just cancel all upcoming flights. As for their attempt at justifying ‘social distancing’ on their planes by leaving the middle seats empty, is sadly only a ploy to increase prices in my view. It is clearly not possible to ‘social distance’ on a plane – otherwise if would be half empty.

  5. pete Reply

    nigel Until they a world air flights agreement on safety for crew and passengers including airports ignore talk. On msn news UK was pushing for such agreements. What we know about flying is the thing of the pass. Wait and see. Count your blessings at the moment everyone

