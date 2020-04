Total waste of money, when so many people are without work.

The Government should be disgusted with themselves.

At 10:55 pm sharp, the Funchal City Hall held a short firework display, a symbolic moment of light and color. The time was chosen on purpose to remember the moment when the song “E Além do Adeus”, by Paulo de Carvalho, played on Rádio Renascença, serving as a password to the beginning of the Revolution. Fireworks costing a sum of 5000.00 euros.