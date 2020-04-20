Only two passengers disembarked this Monday morning from the Lobo Marinho ferryboat, in Porto Santo, and both went to quarantine at a hotel on the island.

The companies that are working on the golden island in various civil construction works are following the instructions dictated by the Health Authority, given the situation of obligation to quarantine on arrival in Porto Santo, this after the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, having declared yesterday, at 6 pm, that construction workers were an exception to isolation for 14 days, and then, after 5 hours, to correct that version.

It is recalled that this problem was raised by a journalist at yesterday’s IASAúde press conference, taking stock of the covid-19 pandemic in the Region.

At the said press conference, which started at 6 pm, the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, said that construction workers would be exempt from fulfilling the said quarantine, but after the ‘kick-off’ of the Mayor from Porto Santo, Idalino Vasconcelos – who demanded mandatory quarantine for all passengers disembarked on the island without exception – the Regional Government stepped back and issued a press release, late last night (after 11 pm), announcing that workers from that sector would no longer be an exception to the norm and that, after all, it would be mandatory again, to stay 14 days in quarantine at the Hotel Praia Dourada.

It should be noted that on this voyage of the ship Lobo Marinho, there was once again a lot of mail and also many vans and trucks with various types of goods.

From DN