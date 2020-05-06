With restrictions still in place, and bars, snack bars and restaurants yet to open, there are many places doing Take-Away food.

The two links below will give you a great choice of Take-Away places, so so can stay safe and have good food delivered to your door, I’m sure many of you are getting a bit fed up with cooking like myself.

If you know any companies doing Take-Away, and they might not be on these sites, let them know and send them a link to the sites or to my page, so they can then add their service, let’s all help each other.

Many places will not survive this situation we are going through, so please share, recommend and get more Take-Away places on these sites. They are free to join, and it just might save some, and help them get through this difficult time.