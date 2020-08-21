A pretty cloudy start this morning over the island. I took the photo below from the promenade in Caniço de Baixo, some places have also had some rain today, as I have seen photos and videos on Facebook.

The hot weather continues, and a yellow warning has been extended untill Sunday 23rd by the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere. This warning looks set to be extended even further into next week, with temperatures raising slightly and possibly over the 30° mark, at the beginning of next week.