A positive case was detected from a worker that belongs to the Madeira Territorial Command at GNR, AgoraMadeira found out. An operative who was recently in Lisbon.

The man, in his 40s, was one of the positive cases reported by IASaúde last Friday.

As it was possible to know, this Tuesday morning, IASaúde carried out tests on Covid-19 on several members at the headquarters of the Madeira Territorial Command, on Avenida do Mar. All direct contacts of the infected were also tested: about 30 tests will have been accomplished.

