The rate of arrival of vaccines in the region will increase in the coming weeks.

Madeira estimates that it will receive, in the months of May and June, more than 208 thousand doses of vaccines against Covid-19, from Pfeizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Numbers advanced to Antena 1 by the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos.

In view of these figures, Pedro Ramos guarantees that the region has the capacity to increase the rate of vaccination.

All told, by the end of the second quarter the region should receive a total of 316,755 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

From RTP Madeira

Very good news, and that should almost cover the population that want to be vaccinated.