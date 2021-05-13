Work began today on the new Madeira hospital in Santa Rita.

The machines are already on the land that has since been expropriated by the Regional Government and the movement of land and demolition of some houses is already underway.

This first intervention in the area where the new Central Hospital of Madeira (HCM) will be born is intended for the installation of containers to support the work, as announced last week by the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructures.

Only 10% of the land needed for this new structure is yet to be expropriated.

It is recalled that the first phase of the contract was awarded to the company AFAVIAS – Engenharia e Construções, SA, for the amount of 18.8 million euros.

HCM is the result of co-financing by the Regional and Republic Governments, under projects of common interest, which exceeds 340 million euros and should occupy an area of ​​172,000 square meters.

From Diário Notícias