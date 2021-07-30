According to a quick estimate by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM), “in June 2021, the number of overnight stays generated by the national market surpassed the values ​​of 2019”

The first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of June 2021, show that 71.6 thousand guests must have entered regional establishments, which originated 366.4 thousand overnight stays, which corresponds to very year-on-year variations. expressive of +1 027.5% and +1 749.2%, respectively. It is noteworthy that in June 2020, with the restrictions inherent to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourist activity registered only 6 347 guests and around 19,800 overnight stays.

However, if you compare June 2021 with June 2019, the breaks are still evident, with the number of incoming guests dropping 46.0% and overnight stays, 52.4%. It should be noted however that the value of overnight stays in June 2021 is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the first half of 2021, the tourist accommodation sector in RAM recorded 965.6 thousand overnight stays (-34.4% compared to the same period in 2020).

For the purposes of comparison with the data released by INE, it is necessary to exclude local accommodation with less than 10 beds, and according to this logic of calculation of results, overnight stays in tourist accommodation in the first six months show a drop of -40.8 %, a more penalizing variation than that verified at national level (-21.3%).

In the Region, overnight stays from residents in Portugal will have increased by 693.6% relative to the same month, reaching 141.1 thousand and representing 38.5% of the total, while those from residents abroad will have increased by 10,997.0% relative to June 2020, standing at 225.3 thousand. Note that compared to June 2019, the change in overnight stays produced by residents in Portugal was +21.1%, while in the case of residents abroad it stood at -65.5%. Guests entered with residence in the country will have been 35,600, a value very close to residents abroad who were 35.9 thousand.

In the country, in June 2021, the domestic market (weight of 58.7%) contributed with 2.0 million overnight stays and the external markets with 1.4 million. Compared to June 2019, there were decreases of 7.6% in overnight stays from residents and 72.0% in those from non residents.

From Jornal Madeira