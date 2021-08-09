As of this Monday and until next Sunday, there are new fuel prices sold in the Region. All rise compared to last week.

In the joint order of the Vice-Presidency and the Secretariat for Economy, published in JORAM, we learn that 95-octane super unleaded gasoline costs more than the previous week, going from 1,646 euros per liter to 1,654 euros.

As for road diesel, the price also increases. Each liter starts to cost 1,430 euros while last week it was worth 1,426 euros.

This is the 17th week on the trot Diesel has risen and 11th week for unleaded.

From Diário Notícias