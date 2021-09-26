Rock Collapse Praia Formosa

Rock Collapse Praia FormosaTobi Hughes·26th September 2021Madeira News Many emergency services at the scene and from this photo from RTP Madeira you can see the extent of the rock collapse, and very likely peopke will be buried. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related