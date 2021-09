Three people, two adults and a child, were assisted on site and taken to hospital as a precaution, as they were in shock.

Everything indicates that the collapse that took place this afternoon did not cause deaths or injuries, only three people were assisted and transported to the emergency room of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in a state of shock.

The cinotechnical team will proceed with the reconnaissance of the terrain where the landslide occurred in order to certify that no one was buried.

