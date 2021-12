The bad weather that prevented three ships that normally supply Madeira to dock at Caniçal, have delayed supplies and delivery of goods.

The ‘Funchalense 5’, coming from Lisbon, the ‘Monte Brasil’, from the Azores and the ‘Gas Alice’, drifted to the north coast of Madeira.

These ships supply the Region with goods and fuel and the delay could affect the ‘Party’ week.

Hopefully unloading should start tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

