After the ‘star shower’ on New Year’s Eve, the Red Bull Skydive Team paratroopers made a jump in the protected area of ​​Cabo Girão.

The landscape of Cabo Girão was an obligatory stopping point, in a jump of 580 meters, where the Red Bull team walked through various points of the island, passing through Cabo Girão.

Some images were shared on social networks, by the authors of the jump, in images of great adrenaline.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...