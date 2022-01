The swimming pools of the Complexo Balnear do Lido are now completely submerged due to the sea turmoil recorded since yesterday, mainly on the south coast of Madeira.

This same reason led FrenteMar Funchal to determine, yesterday, the closure of the Lido and Barreirinha bathing complexes, as JM reported in due course.

Watch the video, captured by Humberto Câmara.

Like this: Like Loading...