A number of complaints have been made to the Câmara of Funchal, where raw sewage, along wifh levada water is being mixed and over flowing drains in the Santa Luzia area of Funchal.

It does not need rain for this situation to keep occuring, as the sewage mixes with the Levada water on certain days, and constantly overflows the drains, sending sewage, toilet paper and so on down the street.

These images are from Rua Torrinha, when the problem has been ongoing for weeks now.

