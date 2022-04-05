Madeira among the destinations chosen by the Portuguese for this Easter holidays

The online travel agency eDreams wanted to know which destinations are most exciting the Portuguese this Easter 2022.

According to data collected by the company’s platform, Paris was the most reserved destination to spend this period. Among the other favorite cities, we find Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), Funchal (Madeira) and London (United Kingdom). The study also points to a preference by almost half of the Portuguese (43%) for trips of between three and four days at that time.

With regard to the most searched destinations for holidays in this period, Paris once again stands out in first place, followed by London, Funchal, Barcelona and Ponta Delgada (Azores).

The results of the eDreams report thus allow us to observe a clear tendency to choose nearby European cities to travel this Easter, even though more distant cities, such as New York, even appear in the most frequent searches of the Portuguese.

The indicated data were collected on the eDreams platform, which analyzed the results of reservations and travel searches to be carried out during the Easter period, from 8 to 18 April.

Like this: Like Loading...