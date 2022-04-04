Some snow has fallen on the highest peaks

The forecast of snowfall that was pointed out by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) was confirmed on Monday morning.

As documented by the Netmadeira webcam on Pico do Areeiro, there is already snow on what is the second highest peak in Madeira, and it is likely that in the highest points of the central mountain range of the Region, the white of snow and hail is also a reality. this beginning of the week, taking into account that the temperatures, tonight, have dropped below 0.

For the time being, on the regional Civil Protection website, there is no indication for the closure of roads in the mountains of Madeira, namely the access to Pico do Areeiro, from Poiso, or the one that connects Pico das Pedras to Achada do Teixeira, in Santana.

It is recalled that a yellow warning is in effect for rain until late at night and this Monday’s weather forecast pointed to “periods of very cloudy skies”, creating conditions for the occurrence of “showers, especially on the north and in the highlands, which can be snowy at the highest points of the island of Madeira”

