This afternoon a bush fire broke out in the Furna area, in Ribeira Brava.

The flames are raging in an area of ​​difficult access but do not threaten homes. The Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol are on site with a firefighting vehicle and the helicopter will also deliver water.

It seems the fire is controlled but not extinguished.

From Diário Notícias

