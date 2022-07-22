MADEIRA INVESTS AROUND 1.9 ME IN CHRISTMAS, NEW YEAR AND CARNIVAL LIGHTING

Madeira will invest around 1.9 million euros in lighting for the Christmas and New Year parties in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 and for the Carnival of the next two years, according to an ordinance published in the region’s official newspaper.

The Regional Government diploma (PSD/CDS) authorizes the distribution of budgetary charges related to the construction, assembly and disassembly of decorative lighting in the Christmas and New Year festivities 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 and in the Carnival festivities of 2023 and 2024, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, involving a total amount of 1,878,250.00 euros.

This amount is “plus VAT at the legal rate in force”, says the document.

The charges are shared, with 94 thousand euros being registered for this year’s Christmas and New Year parties.

For Carnival, Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 2023, the estimated value is 1,126,950.00 euros, while for the Carnival of 2024 they are estimated to be 657,387.50 euros.

The investment for this year is already included in the Regional Budget for 2022 and “the charges for 2023 and 2024 will be included in the respective budget proposals”.

The ordinance was published this week, is already in force and was signed by the regional secretariats of Finance and Tourism and Culture of the Madeiran government on 15 July.

From Jornal Madeira

