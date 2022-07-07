New Tunnel between Ajuda and São Gonçalo

On the sidelines of the presentation of the ‘Dubai in Madeira’ real estate project, which takes place at the Savoy Palace, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced the creation of a new tunnel that will connect Ajuda and São Gonçalo, with exits in all horizontal accesses. and with a variant for the new area of ​​the University Hospital.

The leader of the Madeiran Executive highlighted that, if everything goes according to plan, the work will also start next year and it will be important because “being carried out in a tunnel, it will avoid land expropriations and, on the other hand, the circumstance that we are taking care of the landscape”, he explained, adding that it will also be used to solve the Praia Formosa knot.

The idea is that this road between the Jardim da Ajuda area will lead to a bypass which will lead directly to the University Hospital, where a roundabout will be established, and then the remaining variants will exit at all accesses to the areas of Casa Branca, Ribeira João Gomes, all the way to São Gonçalo. “It will improve the East/West accessibility, that is, those problems that we often have at the entrances, especially in the Caniço area, will be reduced and improved through this infrastructure”.

From Diário Notícias

