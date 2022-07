Portuguese singer Diogo Piçarra is causing a stir at the end of the Porto Moniz Sea Week 2022. The artist is winning over the crowd with his talent, charisma and animation (see the video).

Thousands of people vibrate with his performance and echo his songs, the case of ‘Até ao Fim’.

Singer, songwriter, author, musician and producer, Diogo Piçarra is one of the most famous names in the world of music in Portugal. The artist won the 2012 edition of the SIC talent contest ‘Ídolos’.

