Man shot in São Roque fled hospital

Can’t really make this up and just shows how fantastic our police are on the island…..

Below From Diário Notícias

The 42-year-old individual who was shot this morning on the Caminho de São Roque, in the Chão do Carlinhos area, fled the Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

As far as it was possible to determine, the individual was seen naked, running along Avenida Luís de Camões with a bandage on his leg.

The first information was that the man had been injured following a robbery. It was later confirmed that it was an adjustment of accounts, involving three individuals who would have sought to recover money or narcotic products from one of the men with a gun.

Like this: Like Loading...