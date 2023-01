Concerts Madeira…. Save 15%

This month’s concerts, save 15% on all bookings.

4th George Gershwin (7.15PM / 19.15H – Wednesday)

5th Charlie Parker Tribute (7PM / 19H – Thursday)

6th Friday Concerts:

– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)

– Art of Guitar (7PM / 19H)

7th Mamma Mia Tribute (6PM / 18H – Saturday)

8th Classics & Rockstar (6PM / 18H – Sunday)

9th Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30 – Monday)

11th F. Chopin Recital (7.15PM / 19.15H – Wednesday)

12th Billie Holiday Tribute (7PM / 19H – Thursday)

13th Friday Concerts:

– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)

– Voice & Guitar Sounds (7PM / 19H)

14th MAMMA Mia Tribute (6PM / 18H – Saturday)

15th Hollywood Soundtracks (6PM / 18H – Sunday)

16th Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30 – Monday)

18th C. Debussy Recital (7.15PM / 19.15H – Wednesday)

19th Dexter Gordon Tribute (7PM / 19H – Thursday)

20th Friday Concerts:

– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)

– Piano Man (7PM / 19H)

21st MAMMA Mia Tribute (6PM / 18H – Saturday)

22nd N. Paganini Tribute (6PM / 18H – Sunday)

23rd Monday Concerts:

– Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30)

– Jazzy Walks (7:30 PM / 19:30)

26th Pat Matheny Tribute (7PM / 19H – Thursday)

27th Friday Concerts:

– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)

– Concierto de Aranjuez & Paco de Lucia (7PM / 19H)

28th Classics & Rockstar (7PM / 19H – Saturday)

29th MAMMA Mia (6PM / 18H – Sunday)

30th Monday Concerts:

– Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30)

– Sounds of Wonder (7:30 PM / 19:30)

