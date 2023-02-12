Another unsettled week ahead

Photo from Edna Silva, shared on the MeteoRAM Facebook page, taken at 9.30 this morning.

It’s feeling pretty chilly today, and the temperature is only going to go down the next few days, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the coldest.

Snow/Tuesday/Wednesday ❄️

🟠Possibility of some good snowfall with some accumulation, forecasts are favorable among some models, where a cold maritime polar air mass is expected from Tuesday. This could be the first significant snowfall of the season.

*Forecast only, subject to change.

Wednesday could also be very windy, this is something to watch, as it could cause disruption at the airport.

Like this: Like Loading...