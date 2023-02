I’m using this story as an example, as it’s in the news today. I really don’t know what it’s happening on the streets, we hardly ever hear of people being run over, or hit and runs, but just lately it’s happening at least two three times a week…

A 48-year-old woman was run over this morning on Rua do Brasil, in Nazaré.

Funchal’s Firefighters were called in to help the woman around 11 am. After initial treatments, the victim, who had some abrasions, was transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

Like this: Like Loading...