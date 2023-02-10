PSP WARNS OF NEW SCAM THROUGH MB WAY

The Public Security Police warned, on social networks, of the circulation of a new scam that is circulating through the MB WAY application. The situation has also led to the alert of the Judiciary Police.

“This is a fraudulent attempt, so the instructions expressed in this type of message must be ignored”, writes the PSP, which recalls that “you must not access any links (hyperlinks) that may be associated or make any payment.”

The same source advises that, in the event of receipt of a similar message, the contact be reported and the message deleted. If you are the target of this type of scam, you must report it to the PSP, even if it is an attempt.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...