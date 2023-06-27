37.9 recorded in Funchal

37.9 recorded in FunchalTobi Hughes·27th June 2023Madeira News The hottest June day ever recoded temperatures have beaten yesterdays record of 37.4. The hottest day ever recorded in Madeira was in 1976 in Monte at 39°, it’s still possible to beat or equal this. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related