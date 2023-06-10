Crowds descend on Funchal

A diversified fireworks and music show, well synchronized and with an apotheotic ending. In a word, this is what the thousands of Madeirans and tourists who, tonight, in the bay of Funchal, accompanied the second pyromusical show of the Festival do Atlântico, in a project by a Mexican company entitled ‘Canta Baila Madeira’.

Remember that the Festival do Atlântico is a poster promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, which takes place on Saturdays in June. The first show was in charge of a French company, today’s was developed by the Mexican company and next Saturday’s is a project by a Swiss company. These three countries are in the running for the ‘Atlantic Trophy’, awarded by a jury, as well as the ‘Madeira Trophy. So Tua’, chosen by the public.

From Diário Notícias Photos Miguel Espada

