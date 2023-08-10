Mistérios da Quinta a Company to Avoid

What has happened to all the poor animals that were at the Quinta Pedagógica. I couldn’t give a toss about the priest, as they are no better than those in Government.

The animals have lived in a poor sad state for many years, just another example of animal cruelty on this island.

The president of the parish council of Prazeres, Paulo Ferreira, today accused Father Rui Sousa of leaving the Quinta Pedagógica dos Prazeres to “abandon” so that his company – Mistérios da Quinta – “started to prosper”.

In a long publication on his page on a social network, the mayor states that the priest “left the gardens of the Pedagogical Farm abandoned, and everything degraded, etc. etc., to justify the closure of Quinta Pedagógica and for his company to begin to prosper, even if that meant implying that there were politicians who did not support Quinta Pedagógica, which was a blatant lie”.

Paulo Ferreira explains that the company Mistérios da Quinta was founded by the priest in 2016 “with a record of commercial activity almost identical to that of Quinta Pedagógica dos Prazeres”, which the priest also managed, and that soon both became “competitors of each other ”.

He also said that, at a certain point, the priest began to tell the “lie” that Quinta Pedagógica “did not have support from the Regional Government, Calheta City Council and the Prazeres parish council”, and that, therefore, “closure was the way” to that space.

“I had a white Canter and a white Mercedes van that were at the service of Quinta Pedagógica, but they already belonged to Father Rui Sousa. And right now, it’s at the service of your company, for anyone who wants to see it. One more lie,” he snapped.

And he adds: “Father Rui Sousa’s company hired the two employees of Quinta Pedagógica who were in charge of all the logistics and operations, thus creating great difficulties for Quinta Pedagógica; and when it was time to leave, as if that were not enough, they erased all computer records”.

The publication concludes by writing that “time is in charge of always bringing the truth and today the population of the parish is seeing the truth”.

From Jornal Madeira

