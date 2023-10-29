FEMALE TOURIST MISSING AT SEA IN PONTA DELGADA

It seems now everytime we get bad weather the stupidity of people heightens.

The nationality is yet to be confirmed as different reports are stating different nationalities.

Rescue operation is underway and SANAS has already been mobilized. The strong sea agitation is not helping with the search, as JM found.

A couple of tourists, who were walking this afternoon by the sea, in Ponta Delgada, close to the church in this town, ended up being caught by a stronger wave. It should be noted that an orange warning for bad weather was in effect this Sunday morning, which, at this time, turned yellow.

The man ended up leaving the sea by his own means, but his companion is reported missing.

The rescue operation is supported by ground surveillance from the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, and from SANAS, which is also already searching.

